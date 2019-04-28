Ticket prices announced for Expo 2020 Dubai

By WAM

Ticket prices for Expo 2020 Dubai were announced on Saturday, opening doors to a six-month global event that will feature cultural highlights, entertainment, and innovation.

Organisers announced two options for individuals interested in exploring Expo 2020, with single-day or three-day passes. A single-day adult (18 and over) ticket will cost AED120 (US$33), while a three-day pass, which can be used on any three days during the 173 days of the Expo, will be priced at AED260 (US$71).

Expo 2020 will also offer a range of concessions, including free access for children aged five and under and seniors aged 65 and over. Youth aged six to 17 and students of any age will receive a 50 percent discount, while people of determination (persons with disabilities) will be granted complimentary access, with their carers entering for half price. The Expo School Programme also will offer specially-curated journeys for school students of all ages to excite and educate them on the Expo sub-themes.

Commenting on the announcement, Sanjive Khosla, Deputy Chief of Sales and Marketing at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "With less than 550 days to go before the biggest event ever to be held in the Arab region, excitement is building fast. We aim to be a World Expo that is accessible to all and believe the ticket prices and concessions will help us achieve that ambition. We can’t wait to welcome millions of visitors from around the globe, as we make every effort to ensure that our welcome is warm and reflective of the rich Arabic tradition of hospitality."

With three thematic districts – which explore Expo’s subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability and include the 192 Country Pavilions – one visit will not be enough to see, hear and taste all that Expo 2020 has to offer.

Gillian Hamburger, Senior Vice President of Programming at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "Every day at Expo 2020 there will be more than 60 live events, including parades, performances, global music shows, hands-on workshops and other diverse entertainment for all to enjoy. There will be site-wide celebrations on special days such as Diwali, UAE National Day, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Chinese New Year and International Women’s Day. At Expo 2020, we’re not only welcoming the future, but also welcoming the fun."

Expo 2020 also will be a foodie destination in its own right, serving up 50 global cuisines, innovative culinary experiences, future-shaping food tech, old classics, new favourites, street bites and gourmet delights to suit every palate and every budget.

In line with Expo 2020’s subtheme of sustainability, the F&B programme will showcase the latest in sustainable practices and dining trends, with plenty environmentally-conscious and organic options and a focus on using ethically and locally-sourced products, as well actions designed to minimise food and packaging waste and energy use.

Single-day and three-day tickets will be offered to international travellers in bundled packages to be sold by authorised ticket resellers, contracted with Expo 2020 starting next month. These tickets will go on sale to the general public in April 2020, although visitors will be able to buy monthly and season passes directly from Expo from Q4 2019.

Expo 2020 Dubai expects to attract 25 million visits to explore its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ in the six-month event starting October 2020. More than 70 percent of visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos.