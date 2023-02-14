To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs to support epistemic modes of governance: Kuwait PM

By WAM

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs to support epistemic modes of governance, said the Prime Minister of Kuwait, H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday.

In his speech to the World Government Summit held in Dubai, Sheikh Ahmad affirmed that the world was going through a delicate period that required exceptional management of any given situation whether it was improving economies or handling natural and manmade crises.

He noted that his country had taken confident steps toward realizing the Kuwait Vision 2035 for development, transforming it to a financial and commercial regional hub attracting global investments.

The Prime Minister also affirmed that the State of Kuwait had taken strides in the direction of digitizing government transactions and developing work, economic, environmental and social atmospheres.

He affirmed that the Kuwait plan was in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) 2030.

The Prime Minister remarked on the slogan of the current summit "Shaping Future

Governments", saying that it reflected a clear innovative vision for the world set by host country

the UAE.

He commended the Emirati government on its high-level organizing of this prestigious global

event.

The Kuwaiti Prime Minister said that the current summit was held during a critical time in the

world, extending during his speech condolences to the governments and people of both Turkiye

and Syria, which were affected by a devastating earthquake last Monday.

