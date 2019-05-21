Tolerance, coexistence characteristics of UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak

By Wam

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, said that the UAE’s social cohesion has made it an international model of cultural diversity, as over 200 nationalities live together in the country.

In a statement marking World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development celebrated annually on 21st May, Sheikh Nahyan said that the UAE’s diversity and acceptance have made it an oasis of tolerance, coexistence and peace while highlighting the keenness of the country’s leadership to promote cultural diversity and encourage openness to other cultures.

He also pointed out that supporting cultural diversity will bring together all members of the community and promote sustainable development and peace while noting that since the country’s establishment by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, it has welcomed all cultures and religions and provided them with an ideal environment for communication and coexistence.

The UAE’s leadership has followed the legacy of Sheikh Zayed, which is reflected in the directives and actions of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, who have adopted tolerance as a way of life and made diversity a characteristic of the country, he concluded.