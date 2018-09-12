Tourists can get back their VAT in 2 minutes

By Staff

Tourists who leave the country's ports, either from airports or land ports, will be able to recover the value-added tax they paid on their purchases within the country in just two minutes through integrated electronic systems Outlets with retailers.

In a seminar organized by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with the Federal Tax Authority, the company said that the value of the refunds is equivalent to 85% of the collected tax, and an amount of AED 4.8 will be deducted as an administrative fees.

The company explained during the presentation presented by its team at the seminar that there are two basic conditions for the refund of the tax: the first is that the value of the purchases of tourists goods should be of 250 dirhams, the purchases they made should not be use in UAE at all.