Traffic accidents involving Emirates Transport fleet decrease by 23% in 2019

By WAM

Emirates Transport announced a 23 percent decrease in the total traffic accidents involving its fleet of vehicles in 2019, compared to 2018.

This decrease was achieved, despite an increase in the number of its vehicles and an increase in their total mileage, due to its traffic safety efforts and initiatives.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Jarman, General Manager of Emirates Transport, said that the company is continuing to implement plans and procedures to ensure traffic safety in its various activities and businesses, and is implementing strict standards to achieve the highest levels of safety and security, while providing transportation services to its customers.

Al Jarman added that the size of the company’s transport fleet increased at the end of 2019 to nearly 40,000 vehicles, an increase of 34 percent compared to 2018, noting that this growth is due to an increase in the number of contracts signed by the company, and the consequent increase in its volume of business.

The total vehicle mileage completed by the company’s fleet increased to 482 million kilometres in 2019, an increase of 5 percent over the previous year.

