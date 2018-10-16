Tropical storm kills three in Oman, Yemen

By Wam/AFP

At least three people have been killed and 33 injured by flash flooding in Yemen and neighbouring Oman caused by Tropical Storm Luban, the UN and local authorities have said.

Mahra province in the far east of Yemen and the neighbouring Dhofar region of Oman are the only parts that have a monsoon climate governed by the tropical weather systems of the Indian Ocean.

Mountains rising to 1,300 metres (4,300 feet) separate a fertile coastal strip from the infamous Empty Quarter in the vast desert interior.

Most of the Luban's casualties were reported in coastal districts of Mahra, where two people were killed and 33 injured by widespread flooding, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said.

In Oman, the civil defence said one man was found dead in Dhofar.

Mahra governor Rajeh Bakrit said on Monday the province had been devastated by the storm.

"The situation is catastrophic in the province and beyond the capabilities of the local authorities," he said, according to the government-run Saba news agency.

Yemen President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi cited the "failure" of the government's efforts to respond to the "catastrophic" storm as one of the reasons for dismissing prime minister Ahmed bin Dagher late on Monday.

UNOCHA said more than 2,000 families had been significantly affected by the flooding in Mahra with many finding emergency shelter in displaced to public buildings.

It warned there were expected to be more casualties and homes washed away in areas that had yet to be reached by emergency teams. (AFP)

No direct effect on UAE from tropical storm Luban for next five days: NCM

There will be no direct effect on the UAE from tropical storm 'Luban' for the upcoming five days, affirmed the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

In its latest update on weather condition, the NCM said:'' The tropical storm in the west of the Arabian Sea, located at a latitude 14.7 N and longitude 57.3 E, 430 km east-southeast from Salalah, 430 km east – north east from Socotra, is moving at speed 5 km / h. Wind speed around the center is reaching 100 to 118 km / h.'' ''The tropical storm is expected to continue moving west – northwest toward the Omani and Yemeni coasts. The wind speed around the center will be 110 to 118 km/h during the upcoming 24 hr.

The center of storm will cross the land next Sunday.'' The NCM is closely monitoring the situation on the hour and will provide updates accordingly.

The NCM urges the public to follow up the official reports by the NCM and avoid rumors.

