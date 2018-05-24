Tropical storm ‘Mekunu’ will not reach UAE: NCM

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, stated that tropical storm "Mekunu," which is currently in the Arabian Sea, will not reach the UAE, and its impact will be limited to an influx of moist air that will form clouds and cause rain in the country’s eastern and southern regions, based on the centre’s medium-term weather forecast.

In its statement today, the NCM explained that its current forecast is predicting that Mekunu will become a first-degree tropical cyclone, on a latitude of 11.4 degrees north and longitude of 55.9 degrees east. The cyclone’s centre is around 570 kilometres from Salalah and 230 kilometres away from Socotra Island, with wind speeds around the centre of 120- to 139-kilometres per hour. The cyclone is moving north and north-west at a speed of 11-kilometres per hour.

The NCM called on the public to only follow its releases and reports and not circulate or promote rumours while asserting that it is following the storm round-the-clock and will continue to publish current updates.

Dubai Municipality cautions seafarers in areas close to Oman border due to Cyclone Mekunu

Dubai Municipality Geodetic and Marine Survey Section has advised caution for highways and seafarers to save lives and property, especially in areas close to the Oman border, due to Cyclone Mekunu.

The tropical cyclone over the Arabian Sea that may hit the Oman's coastline on Thursday is expected to affect only the weather in the UAE with rainy and thundery conditions.

The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, on Wednesday stated the storm, which is currently in the Arabian Sea, will not reach the UAE.

"The weather change in the UAE is expected to start on Friday, 25th May, with the activity of the southeastern wet wind, which may lead to rainy clouds and mild to moderate rainfall in different areas of Dubai," said Iman Al Falasi, Head of Geodetic and Marine Survey Section.

"The Mekunu influence may increase on Saturday, 26th May with a chance for more clouds and the possibility for sporadic rainfall. The surface wind speed may be up to 30 km / h in some areas and the full impact of the cyclone will be finished by Sunday, 27th May," she added.