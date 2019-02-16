Trucks banned on Abu Dhabi roads during IDEX launch

By Wam

Abu Dhabi Police has banned the entry of heavy trucks through the Arabian Gulf Road from 06:00 to 18:00 during the opening of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference, IDEX, on Sunday.

Brigadier Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, Director of the Traffic and Patrols at the Abu Dhabi Police's Central Operations Department, said traffic on the Arabian Gulf Road will be partially closed in both directions from 10:30 to 12:30 and will be diverted to alternative routes through Maqta Bridge and Sheikh Zayed Bridge.