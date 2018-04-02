Two Emiratis appointed board members of Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre

Two Emirati officials have been appointed as members of the newly formed Board of Directors for the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, which seeks to benefit from the UAE’s vast expertise to develop its performance and advance the exhibition industry in Saudi Arabia.

The Emiratis appointed to the Board are Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and Member of the Board of Directors of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, UFI, for the Middle East and Africa, and Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Vice President Commercial, Dubai World Trade Centre. The two officials have vast knowledge and experience in the exhibition industry and are considered two of the UAE’s leaders in their field.

Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Chairman of the Board of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that he was confident that the new board members will enhance the performance of the centre and contribute to elevating the exhibition industry in the country. He pointed out that these members have great Arab and international experience that will encourage and stimulate the exhibition industry in Riyadh and in Saudi Arabia.

Al Midfa stressed the importance of providing the centre with all the necessary experience and knowledge in accordance with the best international practices, in order to support it in achieving its goals, which comes within the framework of the close relationship between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Julfar said that there selection is part of the framework of cooperation between the two countries. He added that the appointments also reflect the growing reputation for the UAE’s expertise in the field of exhibitions, which has proven its ability to develop and enhance this industry. This reputation has led to the UAE’s success in hosting Expo 2020 and has resulted in its active participation in the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry.

The volume of investment in the UAE’s exhibition and conference sector is estimated to be worth more than AED36.7 billion, according to reports issued by the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Over the past few years, the UAE has made significant strides in the exhibition industry and has become a leading regional and global destination.