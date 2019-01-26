Two main conditions must be met for tax de-registration: FTA

By Wam

The Federal Tax Authority, FTA, has defined the conditions for tax de-registration, in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. 8 of 2017.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Authority clarified the conditions and procedures for de-registration for Value Added Tax (WAT), since its implementation.

The FTA explained that if a registrant stops making taxable supplies or if the value of the taxable supplies made by the registrant over a period of 12 consecutive months is less than the voluntary registration threshold of AED187,500 and it is not expected that the total value of the registrant’s anticipated taxable supplies or expenses subject to tax in the coming 30-day period will exceed the voluntary registration threshold, then the registrant must submit a de-registration application to the Authority.

It went on to say that the de-registration application must be submitted within 20 business days of the occurrence of any of the aforementioned cases using the Authority’s e-Services portal, adding, "knowing that failing to submit the de-registration application within the period specified in the tax legislation will lead to the imposition of administrative penalties as stipulated in the Cabinet Resolution No. 40 of 2017 on Administrative Penalties for Violations of Tax Laws in the UAE."

The Authority confirmed that registrants will not be de-registered unless they have paid all due taxes and administrative penalties and filed all required tax returns for the period in which they were registered as stipulated under the tax legislation.

The FTA asserted that the UAE Tax System is based entirely on voluntary compliance by Taxable Persons, whether it being with regards to registration, filing Tax Returns and payment of due tax or de-registration, noting that these services are available free of charge.

It said that the de-registration procedures can be completed within a few minutes via the FTA e-Services portal, available 24/7 on the Authority’s website, which was designed in accordance with international best practices to facilitate compliance with the tax obligations of taxable persons with the easiest and fastest technological means in order to provide guidance and raise tax awareness among all segments of the community.