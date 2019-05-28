Two restaurants, one coffee shop open daily in Dubai, says DED

By Wam

The total number of operational restaurants and cafes in the emirate of Dubai has reached 427 during the first four months of 2019, according to the Business Registration and Licensing, BRL, sector in the Department of Economic Development, DED, Dubai.

This includes 258 restaurants and 169 coffee shops, a growth of 25 percent compared to the same period in 2018 (198 restaurants and 143 coffee shops), according to a report of BRL, which says that at least two restaurants and one coffee shop open daily in Dubai.

Bur Dubai accounted for the largest share of 267 operational restaurants and cafes followed by Deira (160). The top ten sub-regions, which account for 51.3 percent, were: Burj Khalifa (77); Al Marar (29); Al Garhoud (20); Jumeirah 1 (18); Al Barsha 1 (17); Al Nahda 1 (14); Port Saeed (14); Al Muraqabat (12); Trade Centre 1 (10), and Al Warqa 1 (8).

Restaurants and cafes must maintain the highest standards to be accepted by the public, citizens, residents and tourists, the DED has said.

The report also showed that the top ten nationalities investing in this sector during the first four months of 2019 were led by India, followed by Britain, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Lebanon, Egypt, Kuwait, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and China. The total number of workers in active restaurants and cafes in Dubai reached 1,566.