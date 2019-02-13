UAE a model for humanitarian outreach: First Lady of Mali

By Wam

Keïta Aminata Maïga, First Lady of Mali, said that the UAE has become a model of providing humanitarian assistance to all countries, with tolerance at the core of its altruistic work for 2019.

She made this statement while visiting the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment.

Saleh Zaher, Director of the Establishment, and Dr. Abdulaziz Meeqa, Advisor to the Presidency Court of Mali, were present during Maïga's visit.

The First Lady praised the efforts of the establishment to support and implement various humanitarian, relief and rebuilding projects in across many regions of Africa. She also conveyed the greetings of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, President of Mali, to the establishment’s patron, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and thanked him for implementing humanitarian projects around the world for persons in need, especially in Africa, in areas affected by disasters and crises.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on development aid work, and means to advance processes to ensure effective delivery of aid to individuals in need.

At the end of the visit, Maïga invited the establishment’s officials, on behalf of President Keïta, to visit Mali and explore its current situation.