UAE adopts 'Tolerance Accelerators' in bid to reduce extremism

The UAE has changed the direction of its diplomatic and government efforts to promote the concept of tolerance, by adopting 'Tolerance Accelerators', which seeks to reduce extremism and intolerance.

The terrorist attacks against two mosques in New Zealand, which resulted in 50 casualties, confirmed the importance of the 'Human Fraternity Document' signed by Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and Dr. Ahmed El Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, in Abu Dhabi.

In this special report, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, will present the key events and initiatives related to tolerance, as adopted by the UAE in March.

The Humanity Olympics

The humanitarian event that hosted 7,500 international athletes representing over 190 countries, the Special Olympics, is one of the leading humanitarian events in the world, and the UAE transformed, during the event, a marginalised category of athletes into real heroes.

The championship witnessed significant official and popular attention, while the number of volunteers during the event exceeded 20,000.

In his twitter account, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said, "The World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 is an opportunity to share the values of tolerance with the world."

The Tolerance Pledge

The Zayed Tolerance Pledge launched by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee of the 'Year of Tolerance', highlighted the UAE’s values of tolerance.

The pledge aims to promote community solidarity, through sending a message from the Emirati community to the entire world.

The Zayed-Gandhi Museum

The UAE celebrated two global icons for peace and tolerance, by inaugurating the Zayed-Gandhi Museum in the capital, Abu Dhabi, which tells the story of tolerance and the joint visions of two distinguished leaders, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Mahatma Gandhi.

The Tolerance Conference

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Abu Dhabi hosted, on 18th March, the 'Family’s Role in Consolidating Values of Tolerance Conference', which was attended by over 300 international and Arab figures.

The Christchurch Terrorist Attacks

The UAE aims to support the global efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, especially following the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which confirmed the importance of implementing the articles of the Human Fraternity Document.

The UAE expressed its support for New Zealand and its full solidarity in combatting all forms of extremism and terrorism through condolence letters sent by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The Chile Invitation

The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace received an invitation to open an office in Chile, and signed a cooperation agreement with Chilean authorities.

The agreement was signed during talks between Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, with Chilean officials in March, with the aim of reinforcing their cooperation and promoting the values of tolerance and peace around the world.

Reiterating Commitment

During the UAE’s participation in the 40th International Human Rights Council, and on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in 2019, the country reiterated its commitment to all international conventions related to equality, freedom, respect and non-discrimination.

Ambassador Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, stated that the UAE’s National Tolerance Programme aims to support the country’s policy of tolerance and encourage the value among the youth, especially during early education.

Regional Efforts

Combatting terrorism, eradicating extremism and reinforcing the values of tolerance were vital to the discussions held by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, during their meeting in the Ras Al Teen Palace in Alexandria.

Both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening regional and global efforts to eradicate extremism and terrorism, and eliminate sources of terrorist funding and its social and cultural effects, as well as of reinforcing the values of tolerance, coexistence, cooperation and peace around the world.