UAE aid plane arrives in Khartoum

By Wam

In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, a UAE plane carrying 30 tonnes of relief aid for the people affected by the floods in Sudan arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday.

A delegation from the Khalifa Foundation also arrived to oversee a relief programme that targets assistance to thousands of families affected by the flood that recently hit Khartoum and other parts of Sudan.

Abdul Raheem Mohamed Jani, who heads the delegation, said that from the first day of the floods, the Khalifa Foundation had established contacts with the UAE Embassy in Khartoum to measure the damages.

He added that the delegation members will visit the affected areas and distribute 30 tonnes of relief aid materials, including 3,000 blankets, 700 tents, as well as insecticides and hygiene materials.

Haasn Hamed, Director of Peace and Humanitarian Affairs at the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, expressed appreciation to the leadership, government and people of the UAE, saying that the initiative reflects the deep rooted ties between the two brotherly countries.

"The UAE has always been in the forefront when it comes to humanitarian works," he said, referring to the contributions made by Khalifa Foundation all over the world.

Hamed pointed out that the aid materials will be distributed to the affected people in collaboration with the Emirati delegation, adding that the distribution had already begun in the Northern Nile and Al Haj Yousif districts of Khartoum.

Dozens of people were killed and thousands lost their homes following the heavy rains and flash floods that recently hit Khartoum and other parts of Sudan.