UAE allocates $5m to provide urgent medicines for injured Palestinians in Gaza

By
  • Wam
Published

The UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has announced the allocation of $ 5 million to provide urgent medicines and medical supplies to the unarmed Palestinians on the Gaza borders, as a result of bloody clashes in which Israeli forces fired live bullets and gas bombs.

The reported initial toll of clashes in the Gaza Strip on Monday reached 52 martyrs and more than 2,400 wounded.

In a statement, the ERC said that a team from the relief organisation will provide medical supplies and urgent medicines from the Arab Republic of Egypt.

