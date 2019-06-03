UAE Ambassador attends El Salvador's President swearing-in ceremony

By WAM

Under the auspices of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Mexico, has participated in the swearing-in ceremony of El Salvador's new President Nayib Bukele at Gerardo Barrios Plaza.

The former mayor of the capital San Salvador replaces left-wing President Salvador Sanchez Seren.

Following the ceremony, the new Salvadoran President delivered a speech in which he thanked the audience and conveyed his greetings to peoples and governments of friendly countries. He also reviewed a number of his programmes and pledges in order to develop the country.

During his meeting with President Bukele, Al Menhali conveyed greetings of the country's leadership and people for more progress and to further develop bilateral relations.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people, leaders, presidents, and representatives of the invited countries, as well as members of the former and new governments.