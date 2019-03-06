UAE Ambassador receives Mexican delegation participating in Special Olympics World Games

By Wam

The UAE Ambassador to Mexico Ahmed Hatem Al Menhali has received the Mexican team participating in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

The delegation, which includes 50 members, expressed their pleasure to participate in this unique experience, which is considered as one of the largest international event for people with disabilities with the unprecedented participation and presence.

At the meeting, held at the UAE's Embassy in Mexico, the delegation thanked the UAE for its support to the athletes taking part in the event, emphasising that this experience will remain forever in the mind and memory of all the Mexican team involved.

Al Menhali exchanged views with the team members and learned about their competencies in the Special Olympics World Games.

The Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 will take place from 14th-21st March, with 7,000 athletes and 3,000 coaches representing more than 170 countries. The Games will see the biggest humanitarian sporting event in the world coming to the UAE, marking its first debut in the history of the MENA region.