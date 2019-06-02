UAE Ambulance raises emergency preparedness to 125% for Eid al-Fitr

By WAM

The National Ambulance has confirmed that it has raised its emergency preparedness and taken all response measures for Eid al-Fitr holiday.

This comes as part of an integrated pre-emergency plan to increase emergency resources by 25 percent leading to 125 percent readiness to ensure public safety and preparedness to deal with potential emergency incidents and road traffic accidents across the Northern Regions during the public holiday, which statistics show increase over this period.

The emergency plan preparations include an increase of 25 percent in both frontline medical emergency crews and the teams working at the Ambulance Communication Centre, to ensure efficient response in dealing with the expected increase in calls and potential incidents.

Last year’s statistics indicate that the number of calls received during the Eid holiday was twice as high as normal days.

The emergency crews will also be supported by field supervision from Medical Operations Managers and senior management officials. Preparations will also involve the strategic and dynamic distribution of ambulance crews with additional ambulances deployed on vital roads that experience high traffic accidents, tourist areas and frequent gatherings.

National Ambulance will coordinate closely with strategic partners across the emergency sector, including the Ministry of Interior (mainly Police and Civil Defence) and the Ministry of Health and Prevention and its hospitals, to ensure public safety and efficient preparedness to respond to potential emergencies that may occur during the Eid period.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance confirmed that National Ambulance crews are fully ready and prepared to deal with emergency situations that may arise and look after the public’s safety, as well as closely coordinating with all concerned partners to ensure an effective response and minimise human and material losses. "At times such as this the number of calls we receive increases greatly, so we are prepared to respond to the public’s needs." He said.