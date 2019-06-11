UAE and Germany .. 47 years of fruitful cooperation and strategic partnership

By Wam

Since the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany established diplomatic relations in 1972, 47 years ago, the two countries have developed a strategic partnership built on cooperation and mutual respect that serves to consolidate stability in the region and promote international peace and security.

Over the years, there have been numerous exchanges of visits between leaders of the two countries that have reflected the continuous growth and development of bilateral relations and continuous coordination on common political issues.

Germany is characterised by its economic diversity and the quality of the services as well as its strong trade relations both with its European Union neighbours and globally.

The UAE is also an important commercial and financial centre in its region and the world. It seeks today to build a diversified knowledge-based economy with an ideal environment for the attracting of foreign investment, with an open market, stability and a modern system of legislation, as well as the values of coexistence, tolerance, and acceptance of others.

The United Arab Emirates is the top Arab trading partner of Germany, while Germany is the largest European trading partner of the UAE, which accounts for about 22% of all Arab-German trade.

Non-oil trade between the two countries, from 2010 to 2017, witnessed a total growth of 60 percent, reaching about US$13.45 billion in 2017.

Hundreds of German companies operate in the UAE today, as well as 14,000 German citizens living in the country and contributing to its development process.

Direct weekly flights between the UAE and German cities are growing steadily, increasing the number of visitors from Germany to the UAE to more than 500,000 visitors a year.

Also, Germany will have a significant participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, where the total cost of its pavilion at the international exhibition is about 50 million Euros and covers an area of 4500 square metres. The pavilion will be one of the largest pavilions of countries participating in the international event and provides visitors with a journey of knowledge towards sustainability.

Expo 2020 Dubai’s visitors will have a unique experience in the "Campus Germany" pavilion. The pavilion will feature a "modular" design in a campus consisting of separate units intersecting in a spacious lobby with a theater and restaurant, creating a stunning artistic representation of the main concept of the pavilion.

Designed to be a destination for knowledge, research, and communication, the pavilion will provide an interactive, tailor-made experience for each visitor while reviewing the latest German innovations in various fields of technology and science.

Germany is one of the most important strategic partners of the UAE in the field of health and therapeutic tourism as the two countries seek to boost bilateral relations in various fields, including deepening cooperation between the UAE Health and Prevention Ministry and the German Federal Ministry of Health.

On the political front, the two friendly countries agree on a number of important international issues. In Yemen, for example, they stress the importance of moving ahead with the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement and supporting the UN efforts to reach a political solution. The two countries also agreed on the importance of delivering humanitarian assistance to Yemen without obstacles in accordance with the principles of international law.

In terms of humanitarian work, the two friendly countries also share a common interest in enhancing the role of humanitarian assistance as a cornerstone of their foreign policies. For several years, the UAE has been the world's largest donor of humanitarian and development aid comparing to its national income, also Germany is one of the largest international donors.

The UAE and Germany look forward to further developing their distinguished relations and strategic partnership in all fields as well as working together to consolidate stability and peace in the region and the world at large.