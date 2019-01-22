UAE and India to boost cooperation

By Wam

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India, on Monday met with T. S. Tirumurti, Secretary for Economic Affairs at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, and Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad, Assistant Under-Secretary for Gulf Affairs at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, to discuss cooperation relations.

The meeting also touched on issues of mutual interest and tackled ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Also, during the meeting, the parties exchanged views and political stances towards the latest regional and international issues of mutual interest.