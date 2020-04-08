UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cases of COVID-19, one death

By WAM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, today announced 283 new cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the UAE, bringing the total number of cases to 2,359.

The newly diagnosed patients of various nationalities are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care,'' MoHAP affirmed.

MoHAP said in a statement that the new cases were detected upon examining people who came in contact with previously infected patients and did not adhere to preventive measures or maintain sufficient physical distance as well as stipulations of proper quarantine.

The Ministry also announced the death of an Asian citizen who suffered from chronic diseases, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 12.

The Ministry expressed sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and social distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also announced the full recovery of 19 new cases, taking the number of recoveries to 186.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.