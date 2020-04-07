UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cases of COVID-19 among various nationalities

By WAM

The UAE Government Monday held a regular media briefing in Abu Dhabi on the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health sector, announced that 277 new cases of coronavirus were detected by testing people exposed to previously recorded cases, adding that the total number of coronavirus cases in the UAE stood at 2,076.

Dr. Al Hosani pointed out that the recorded cases were from different nationalities and were all stable and receiving the necessary healthcare. She noted that the increase in the number of cases was a result of individuals' lack of adherence to precautionary and preventative measures such as social distancing. Some others were people who returned to the UAE from abroad.

She also announced the death of an Asian national, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 11. She expressed her sincere condolences to the family of the deceased while stressing the keenness of the UAE Government to support them during this period.

Dr. Al Hosani announced that 23 people had recovered after receiving the necessary healthcare, bringing the total number of recoveries to 167.

She indicated that ''our health system, with investigations and continuous follow-up on a large scale, enabled health authorities to monitor new cases."

She added that monitoring and tracing represent a significant aspect of the UAE ‘s efforts to combat COVID-19, with medical teams able to rapidly detect the spread of the virus.

The UAE does not consider this increase in cases to be a concerning development, as the country has intensified its medical examination campaign and enlarged the scope of testing among UAE citizens and residents, she added.

Dr. Al Hosani stressed that the UAE is committed to prioritizing the needs of citizens and residents of the UAE.

She also directed a message to the public concerning celebrations of "Hag Al Laila," stating, "It is a social occasion and our community is used to celebrating it, but in the present circumstances, we must reconsider."

"For the sake of everyone’s health and safety, we must avoid celebrations, family gatherings, children’s visits to neighbours, and spending time in the streets. We must refrain from distributing and sharing sweets with others," she concluded.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.