UAE announces remote work system for 70% of federal government employees

The UAE has announced remote work system for federal government employees during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

A government tweet read, “UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed has directed that 70% of the federal government employees will work remotely on all Fridays during the month of Ramadan."

"Rest of the 30% employees will work on site on Fridays. Universities and public schools can also allow students to attend classes remotely on Fridays during Ramadan, taking into account the dates of pre-determined physical exams,” the tweet read further.

This step comes within the framework of keenness to give more flexibility to the official working hours, taking into account the social dimension during the Holy Month, as the decision allows the federal government agencies to follow the progress of work and continue to provide services in an optimal manner.

The decision also allows students in public education institutions flexibility in the educational process.

