UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966, over 18,698 additional tests conducted, 567 new cases identified

By WAM

The UAE Government announced that an additional 203 patients had recovered from COVID-19 after receiving the necessary medical care, raising the total number of recoveries to 2,966.

During the regular media briefing held Monday in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson of the UAE Government, said that an additional 18,698 tests were conducted across the country, leading to the identification of 567 new cases among various nationalities and bringing the total number of cases in the country to 14,730, including cases of recovery and death.

Dr. Al Shamsi also announced the death of 11 people from different nationalities, bringing the number of deaths to 137. She offered her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed to Allah to grant them patience and strength during this challenging time.

Furthermore, Dr. Al Shamsi referred to the recent Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his directives to urgently develop an integrated plan to enhance the competitiveness and productivity of the country’s medical sector.

Dr. Al Shamsi emphasised, "We have the national resources, talents, and technological infrastructure that qualify us to meet our medical needs and carry out the directives of His Highness the Prime Minister and our government in order to develop the medical sector, not only in the current situation faced by the UAE and the world, but also while at the forefront of countries prepared to address emergencies and health crises."

She continued, "The safety and health of all is a top priority for our government and our leadership. Let us ensure that we follow preventative measures, as social distancing today will bring us together tomorrow, and a promising future awaits. Our nation will overcome this challenge with determination."

The media briefing also reviewed survey results on daily life and changes in Emirati society.

The results of the survey were presented by Dr. Mona Al Bahar, Advisor to the Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi. The survey set out to measure and analyze the societal repercussions of COVID-19 in the UAE and identify social changes in order to explore a sustainable future and better quality of life for all UAE citizens and residents.

The survey also addressed the development of programmes and policies to address these challenges.

The survey, which was launched at the start of April, focused on several pillars, including the public’s awareness of the pandemic and related preventative measures, as well as institutional readiness to address the crisis and family and community cohesion.

Dr. Al Bahar noted that the number of respondents to the survey, titled "Life During the Time of the Coronavirus," amounted to 44,979 participants from 193 nationalities, with women accounting for 52.8 percent and men for 47.2 percent.

Dr. Al Bahar added that the survey is being updated weekly and is still open to monitor changes in different social indexes.

She noted that 90 percent of survey participants were aware of how to deal with the virus, adding that their key sources of information aligned with the country’s official sources, while 84 percent of participants believed that local media coverage of the pandemic was substantive and covered important aspects.

Concerning the readiness of relevant authorities, figures showed that 93 percent of participants believed that the country’s current precautionary measures were fast and efficient, and 90 percent stressed that the relevant authorities have exerted significant effort to effectively manage the pandemic.

Dr. Al Bahar also noted that 90 percent of the community stressed that the Ministry of Health and Prevention and relevant health authorities have provided updates and information promptly, and 89 percent affirmed that the response of health and medical establishments in the UAE to the crisis reflects a high level of readiness.

Dr. Al Bahar added that 86 percent of participants noted that the crisis has strengthened family ties, remarking that with regard to community cohesion, 97 percent stressed that facing this crisis is everyone’s responsibility. 97 percent also affirmed that the community should cooperate with authorities, highlighting their sense of social responsibility and support for the government’s efforts.

Around 71 percent of participants affirmed their desire to volunteer and participate in addressing the crisis, with numerous initiatives and community programmes illustrating this cohesion, she stated.

Survey results were positive and demonstrated a high level of awareness and commitment among the public, Dr. Al Bahar said, noting that the community is now seeing the benefits of the leadership’s efforts to promote the values of tolerance, respect, and community solidarity.

