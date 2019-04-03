UAE appropriate environment for beekeeping

By Wam

The UAE is deemed a suitable environment for beekeeping given the availability of natural pastures during the seasons and Emirati honey is considered one of the best honey in the world, especially Acacia; Sidr, Frangula alnus, and Ghaf, Acacia tortilis, honey.

In this regard, the country is hosting the largest honey bee and honey production exhibition and the largest bee-keeping event in the region in conjunction with the 6th edition of the Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture in Abu Dhabi, which kicked off on Monday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

ANHB Group is one of the leaders in the field of bees and its requirements, and specialised in the production of queens and beets and honey production in more than five Arab countries and the agent of more than 15 international companies to sell the requirements of manure.

In his remarks to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Mana Ahmed Al Ka'abi Director-General Manager of ANHB said, " The Group, since its establishment, has achieved a remarkable prosperity in a series of acquisitions and partnerships with honey producers in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company owns and operates a large base of assets including production plants for queens of global breeds and bee cells."

Al-Kaabi noted that ANHB is specialised in many sectors, including bees, honey, queens and ecotourism.

He also spoke about the honey sector in the UAE, and said, " Each season has a certain type of honey as the country produces more than three main types: The evergreen Sidr honey starts from early September to November of each year and is considered one of the most expensive kinds and most tasteful. Acacia tortilis honey is produced during April and June while Ghaf honey, which is sweet, is only available in the UAE."

He added that there are other types of honey which are connected with the rainfall season.

He said the Group exports beehives, reaching up to 5,000 hives per shipment, to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait and Sudan. The Group is also an exclusive dealer for 15 European and American brands, specializing in beekeeping supplies.

"Our Group launched the region’s first station for production of pure commercial queen bee breeds. There are also two stations for cross breeding of bees to create colonies that are adaptable to our country’s climatic conditions."

Al Kaabi also highlighted the Group’s efforts in ecotourism, saying that plans are underway to build the Middle East’s first bee garden, the Hatta Honey Bee Garden.

Al Kaabi extended thanked to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), for his patronage of the forum which provides great support to the farmers in general and to the beekeepers in particular.

Meanwhile, the Central Testing Lab of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) is participating actively in the 6th Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture.

The Lab Director Manal Al Hashemi told WAM that the Lab handled testing of the honey samples submitted as part of the contest organised by ADAFSA during the Forum.

The Lab also provides UKAS-accredited conformity, calibration and quality certification services to consumers, retailers, wholesalers and industries, with the aim of enhancing product quality and ensuring consumer safety.