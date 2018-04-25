UAE Armed Forces celebrate graduation of 9th batch of National Service recruits

The UAE Armed Forces celebrated the graduation of the 9th batch of National Service recruits, after completing their basic training in various national training centres, in the presence of senior officers.

During the ceremony, the graduates confirmed their readiness to defend their country and showcased their military capabilities and what they learnt in the training, including their infantry skills and other specialist knowledge while highlighting their high moral and their loyalty and love for the country.

The parents of several graduates expressed their happiness at the graduation of their children while adding that it is an honour to join the National Service, defend their country and reinforce their loyalty to the UAE leadership, and stressed that the contributions of their children are less than what the country has given them.