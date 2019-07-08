UAE Armed Forces General Command organises workshop on dealing with nuclear accidents

By WAM

The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces organised a workshop on safety, radiation monitoring, and how to handle nuclear reactor accidents, in cooperation with the United States Central Command,USCENTCOM, and the US Department of Energy.

The five-day workshop, which began on Sunday at the Armed Forces Officers Club, is being attended by Staff Major General Pilot Abdullah Mohammed Al Neyadi, the Commander of Chemical Defence, and several members of various armed forces units, along with officials and specialists from government authorities in the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries.

At the start of the workshop, the Commander of Chemical Defence stated that holding such workshops and training sessions related to dealing with radiation in the UAE supports the strategic cooperation between the UAE Armed Forces and the USCENTCOM.

They are also the outcomes of the signing of agreements with friendly countries and international organisations, he added, while noting that the UAE is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency and is committed to international charters and treaties.

He stressed that the workshop targets all national authorities and institutions working in the areas of security and nuclear safety that manage related policies, legislation and regulations, as well as emergency planners, law enforcement authorities, and response and emergency teams.

The workshop will review the best practices in the areas of safety, radiation monitoring and nuclear technologies, as well as programmes related to combatting smuggling and predicting nuclear accidents and their risks and impacts, in a bid to reduce the response times of participating authorities when dealing with nuclear reactor accidents and facing nuclear challenges.

Dave Mount, Chief Strategic Analyst of Border Security and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction at the USCENTCOM, delivered a speech on behalf of General Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of USCENTCOM, who twice visited the UAE since his appointment, reflecting the deep strategic relations between the two countries.