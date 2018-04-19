UAE, Bangladesh sign MoU on domestic workers recruitment

The UAE and Bangladesh on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for the recruitment of domestic workers, in the presence of Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The MoU was signed by Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Dr. Namita Halder, Secretary of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Al Hamli said the MoU emanates from the ministry's keenness to open new markets for families and business owners in the UAE. He praised the cooperation between the governments of the two friendly countries, particularly in labour affairs.

The MoU sets regulations for recruiting domestic workers from Bangladesh, which is restricted only to franchisee applications for the brand name Tadbeer Service Centre, under a licence from the ministry.

It also stipulates that only registered and licenced private recruitment agencies in Bangladesh are allowed to submit lists of potential workers for the available vacancies.

According to the MoU, the employment contract for Bangladeshi workers should include job description, salary, other benefits, food, accommodation and transport, if needed. The salary payment shall be made under the Wages Protection System, WPS.

The domestic workers’ category includes professions of labourer, sailor, watchman, shepherded, hostler, falconer, housekeeper, cook, nanny, farmer, gardener, private trainer, private tutor, private burse, farm supervisor and private driver.