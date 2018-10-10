UAE bans live birds from Bulgaria

By Wam

Based on a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) of the outbreak of a highly contagious strain of bird flu in the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv, the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE), today announced that it has taken a number of precautionary measures in this regard.

The MoCCAE's precautionary measures include; banning the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs and their non-heat-treated waste from Bulgaria; and banning the import of poultry meat and non-heat-treated by-products and table eggs from Plovdiv.

Sheikh Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Director of Animal Health and Development Department at MOCCAE, said, "Through taking immediate precautionary measures to curb any strains of the bird flu virus that has affected the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv from reaching the UAE, MoCCAE hopes to ensure bio-security levels and prevent the spread of pathogens in the country. We are confident such efforts will mitigate the impact of the bird flu on the UAE’s poultry health and safety, in addition to protecting public health and well-being."

MoCCAE is carefully scrutinising documentation accompanying consignments (certificate of origin, health certificate and halal certifications, among others) of food products shipped into the country. The Ministry is also conducting sensory detection to ensure that the quality of the products - as per their identification cards - complies with the UAE’s stringent standards. Samples of food products from shipments are transferred to laboratories for the necessary tests to ensure they are safe and fit to enter the country.