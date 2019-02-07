UAE bans live birds from Kuwait

By Wam

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, today announced it has banned the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching and table eggs, poultry meat, and their non-heat-treated by-products and waste from Kuwait.

The ministry took the decision following the outbreak of a highly contagious strain of bird flu (H5N8) in Kuwait.

The announcement was made based on a notification from the Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases. However, thermally-treated poultry products such as meat and eggs have been cleared for import from Kuwait.

Sheikh Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Director of Animal Health and Development Department at MoCCAE, said, "By taking immediate precautionary measures to curb the strains of the bird flu virus affecting Kuwait from reaching the UAE, MoCCAE hopes to ensure bio-security levels and prevent the spread of pathogens in the country. We are confident such efforts will mitigate the impact of the bird flu on the UAE’s poultry health and safety, in addition to protecting public health and well-being."

The ministry is carefully scrutinising documentation accompanying consignments, such as a certificate of origin, health certificate and halal certifications, among others, of food products shipped into the country, Al Qassimi remarked. The ministry is also conducting sensory detection to ensure the quality of the products as per their identification cards complies with the UAE’s stringent standards.

The samples of food products from shipments are transferred to laboratories for the necessary tests to ensure they are safe and fit to enter the country, he added.