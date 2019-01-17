UAE bans live birds from Russia following outbreak of H5N2 bird flu

By Wam

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, today announced the ban of all live birds from Russia, following the outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu, H5N2.

Based on a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health, OIE, of the outbreak in the region of Rostovskaya Oblast in Russia, MoCCAE has implemented the protective measures banning the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs, meats and meat products and non-heat-treated wastes from the affected region.

The ministry has also implemented the ban on previously infected provinces, including Kurskaya Oblast, Astrakhanskaya Oblast, Respublika Kalmykiya, Kostromskaya Oblast, and Voronezhskaya Oblast in the Russian Federation.

However, according to a statement issued by MoCCAE, thermally-treated poultry products (meat and eggs) have been cleared for import from all parts of Russia.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Majid Sultan Al Qassimi, Director, Animal Development at Health Department at MoCCAE, said, "These measures reiterate the Ministry's keenness in achieving its strategic objectives including enhancing bio-security levels and eliminating pathogens before they enter the country. In doing so, the Ministry prevents the bird flu virus and related risks and impacts on the country’s poultry health and safety, in addition to protecting public health and well-being."

The ministry is carefully scrutinising documentation accompanying consignments (certificate of origin, health certificate and halal certifications, among others) of food products shipped into the country. The Ministry is also conducting sensory detection to ensure that the quality of the products - as per their identification cards - complies with the UAE’s stringent standards. Samples of food products from shipments are transferred to laboratories for the necessary tests to ensure they are safe and fit to enter the country.