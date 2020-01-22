UAE-based artists to be promoted by Artezaar & The J Café

By Staff

Locally based artists in the UAE have a new platform to exhibit their artwork as Artezaar.com online art gallery and The J Café at JYSK partner to make affordable art more accessible.

The collaboration sees The J Café store in JYSK, Umm Suqeim become home to an extensive gallery of artworks, all painted in the UAE by locally based artists.

“Our artists are the soul of Artezaar. Being artists ourselves, we love collaborating with fellow artists and are proud that we understand their DNA. The talent here in the UAE is astounding,” said Co- founder of Artezaar, Leena Kewlani.

“Most of these artists do not get a chance to showcase their work and reach the right buyers. Now you can easily find a piece of art perfect for your home or office,” explains Kewlani talking about the partnership with The J Café, at JYSK.

Co–founder of Artezaar, Teena Thawani adds: “Over recent years, Dubai has become an important destination for art and culture lovers, successfully fostering a thriving community of local and regional artists.

Our emerging and upcoming artists create gorgeous pieces of work at very reasonable prices. There is something for everyone.”

Michael Daniell, Food & Beverage Manager at The J Café, says: “We are delighted to collaborate with Artezaar.com to curate a fantastic collection of pieces by locally based artists in our JYSK Umm Suqeim J Café.

“The partnership gives us the opportunity to highlight great art by artists of every age and talent.

From pieces by Lisa Salem, who is only six years old, to dramatic art by Emma Skinner, who donates a portion of her profits to ocean conservation projects, the gallery allows us to strengthen our relationship with the local community and to help promote the UAE art scene.”

Artezaar was fouded by two inspiring women, Teena Thawani and Leena Kewlani, who are both are self-taught artists on a mission to make art accessible to all.

The pair started their website as they faced difficulties in finding a place to sell and display their work.

Today, it aims to support the art community of the UAE and to bring together the entire art ecosystem, where any type of buyer can see and purchase original artwork from flourishing artists.

Since launching, Artezaar is home to over 100 artists, and has more than 850 art pieces registered online. (www.artezaar.com, @artezaar)

The J Café is a homegrown concept that launched in January 2018 inside JYSK furniture stores in the UAE.

The cafe provides a homely environment where guests can enjoy freshly baked pastries, delicious cakes, light snacks and the best coffee in town.

In keeping with the ethos of its Scandinavian parent brand, the menu emphasizes great quality products at affordable prices, with something to suit every taste. In addition to the initial café at JYSK Umm Suqeim,

The J Café has now opened in JYSK Burjuman and will open more sites in Dubai, and Abu Dhabi in the first half of 2020. (@thejcafe_uae )

