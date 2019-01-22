UAE, Bulgaria explore promoting ties

By Wam

Prospects of enhancing cooperation in all political, economic, security and investment sectors between the UAE and Bulgaria were reviewed recently at a meeting between the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov and the UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria Abdulwahab Nasser Al Najjar.

At the meeting, which was held at the Prime Minister's office, Borissov affirmed his country's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, pointing out that Bulgaria's Minister of Economy will visit the UAE soon to discuss the procedures and arrangements for this purpose.

He added that the UAE-Bulgaria relations are moving effectively through the exchange of visits and dialogue in relation to different sectors, including the visit by the Bulgarian Prosecutor-General, the Minister of the Interior, and the Director of National Intelligence, to the UAE next month to tackle ways of strengthening security relations.

In turn, the UAE Ambassador affirmed the UAE's keenness to promote and develop relations with Bulgaria in all sectors of common concern.