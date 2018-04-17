UAE Cabinet approves formation of Federal Youth Authority

The UAE Cabinet has approved the formation of the Federal Youth Authority to promote the empowerment and involvement of young individuals in vital sectors. The Authority will embrace youth’s talents and encourage them to showcase their creativity and ideas.

The move is in line with the UAE Government’s ongoing support and empowerment of the youth to lead the way towards the UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Centennial Strategy 2071.

The Federal Youth Authority will coordinate with the local youth councils to develop an annual agenda for activities across the country and ensure that the objectives, plans, strategies and activities of these councils are consistent with the UAE's youth empowerment agenda.

The Authority will also undertake the establishment and management of youth centres and clubs in the UAE and organise events and workshops, as well as establish a database of youth councils to document achievements and propose relevant programmes.

The establishment of the authority is part of the UAE Government's efforts to foster initiatives and activities of young people and to strengthen their leadership skills. This comes following the appointment of Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, at the age of 22 as part of the Future Government, and the establishment of the Emirates Council for Youth, which represents the aspirations of young individuals across the UAE.