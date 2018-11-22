UAE cabinet approves National Day celebrations

By Wam

The UAE Cabinet has approved the celebrations of the UAE's 47th National Day for the ministries and federal departments from 25th to 28th November, and the Commemoration Day will be observed on Thursday, 29th November.



The ministries and federal departments can host national day celebrations between Sunday to Wednesday except Thursday, which is dedicated to mark the Commemoration Day.



The Commemoration Day will see the UAE flag raised at half-mast at 8:00am, and a minute of silence at 11:30am, followed by the raising of the UAE flag and the national anthem at all government departments and institutions nationwide.