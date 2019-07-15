UAE Cabinet approves restructuring of Board of Directors of Zayed University

By WAM

The UAE Cabinet has approved the restructuring of the Board of Directors of Zayed University under the chairmanship of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development.

The restructuring decision designated Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State, as a board member along with the following members: Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Community Development; Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC, Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Director of Policy Planning at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Shatha Al Hashimi, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation; Mariam Saeed Ghobash, Deputy Chairperson at Abu Dhabi Investment Company; Saeed Sultan Al Dhaheri, entrepreneur; and Robert J. Whalen, academic.

Zayed University is a national and regional leader in the educational field. Since its founding in 1998, it aims to be globally recognised as the leading university for excellence in educational innovation, research and student leadership development that serves the objectives of the nation in economic, social, and cultural advancements.