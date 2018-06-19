UAE cabinet grants people affected by war and disaster one-year residency visa

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has adopted a resolution on Monday granting nationals of countries - suffering from wars and natural disasters - a residency visa for a year in the UAE.

Regardless of their condition of residence, the visa intends to offer those affected a chance to improve their living conditions until they are ready to return to their home countries.

The period for applying for the 1-year residency begins from August 1 to October 31 of this year, which can be extended and exempted from any irregularities or fines.

The move intends to offer those affected a chance to improve their living conditions until they are ready to return to their home countries.  The UAE reiterates its commitment to stand by the most vulnerable and needy people of the world as an active supporter of international peace and stability.

 

 

