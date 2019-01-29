UAE Central Bank to showcase career opportunities at Tawdheef 2019

By Wam

The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, will be showcasing a range of career opportunities at one of the UAE’s leading career fairs, Tawdheef, which will conclude on 30th January, 2019, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

CBUAE has an ambitious programme designed to attract and retain top Emirati talent which has allowed the organisation to grow its Emiratisation rate by an incredible four percent in the last 12 months alone.

During the career fair, candidates will have the opportunity to meet some of CBUAE’s employees who work across a range of disciplines.

Commenting on their participation, Dena Ali Al Mansoori, Head of Human Resources at CBUAE, said, "The Tawdheef Career Fair is an exciting platform that allows us to target top Emirati talent and raise awareness about who we are, what we do and what it truly means to work for the Central Bank of the UAE. We are always on the lookout for talented candidates who seek a challenging and highly specialised career.

"These are Emiratis who are passionate about making an impact by joining an organisation that is at the heart of shaping the future of the UAE’s Banking and Financial Services sector. Our goal is to nurture home-grown talent through initiatives such as our Future Leaders Programme, which gives fresh graduate Emiratis the opportunity to work with leading experts from the UAE and the rest of the world."

Al Mansoori stated that the bank is establishing new and systemically important functions across a diverse range of disciplines such as Enforcement, Communications, and Digital Innovation.

"We are also in the process of revamping our Consumer Protection department to ensure we protect consumers from potential financial misconduct through education and awareness programs, policy making, compliance monitoring and tracking of complaints resolution," she noted.

In addition to the available career opportunities, CBUAE will be showcasing its ‘Future Leaders Programme’ for Emiratis. Central Bank’s Future Leaders Programme is a comprehensive leadership and management initiative where fresh graduates work with some of the foremost financial and regulatory experts and are involved in key CBUAE projects. The programme has been designed to allow Emiratis to develop the necessary skills and knowledge to become the next generation of leaders in the sector.