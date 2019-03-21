UAE, Chile discuss economic relations

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with José Ramón Valente, Chilean Economy, Development and Tourism Minister.

The meeting, which was held as part of Sheikh Abdullah’s visit to Chile, touched on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Chile, especially in the economic and investment fields.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the distinguished relations between the two countries, highlighting the keenness of the leadership of both countries to develop bilateral cooperation in all fields.

For his part, the Chilean minister welcomed the visit of the UAE Foreign Minister, stressing its importance in developing areas of joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Razzaq Mohamed Hadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile.