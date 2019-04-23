UAE citizens in Sri Lanka are safe: confirms MoFAIC

By Wam

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, has confirmed the safety of UAE nationals in Sri Lanka in the wake of the terrorist attacks on a number of churches and hotels in the capital Colombo and other Sri Lankan cities, which resulted in killing and injuring dozens of innocent people.

The UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Ahmad Ali Al Mualla, announced that all Emiratis in Sri Lanka are safe. He also pointed out that the embassy in Colombo is in continuous contact with them, follows their conditions directly and stressed the UAE's keenness on the safety of its citizens abroad.

The diplomatic mission urged the citizens to register with the "Twajudi Service" so they can learn about updated travel advice and instructions and to contact the Ministry in case of emergency on 80044444 or the Ministry's website www.mofa.gov.ae or the smart application 'UAE MoFAIC'.