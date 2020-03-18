UAE citizens temporarily prohibited from travelling abroad following COVID-19 developments

By WAM

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued a statement notifying Emirati nationals not to travel abroad, effective immediately, and until further notice.

The move comes as part of the UAE's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and ensure the safety and well-being of citizens, the statement read.

The Ministry added that it would continue to update the general public with all new and vital information, noting that all precautions currently being undertaken by the country are strictly to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of all.

