UAE classrooms bring to life Expo 2020 Dubai themes

By WAM

Educators in the UAE can now complement their lessons with a variety of fun and forward-thinking topics and activities developed as part of a new series of online learning resources by Expo 2020 Dubai.

Created by the Expo School Programme in collaboration with volunteer teachers from across the country, the materials are designed to engage, inspire and spark the curiosity of students on the journey to 2020, in line with the country’s educational framework.

A total of 74 UAE-based educators worked with the Expo School Programme to develop lesson plans and learning materials. The free-to-use resources explore topics of the future within the context of Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, and three key subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

Six topics – future careers, the circular economy, bioengineering, future cities, energy and future mobility – are already available on the Expo School Programme website. Additional learning resources will be released in coming months.

Alya Al-Ali, Director, Expo School Programme, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "We are committed to empowering and inspiring young people, which is why we are so excited to share these engaging learning resources with educators. We hope these materials enable students and teachers in the UAE to build their knowledge and excitement ahead of the next World Expo, allowing them to make the most of the incredible learning opportunities that will be available on their doorstep.

"Special thanks go to all the educators who volunteered their time to develop the learning resources, ensuring they address the needs of teachers looking to explore these exciting topics in their classrooms. We look forward to collaborating with even more educators to create fun, novel and exciting activities for students to enjoy on the journey to 2020 and beyond."

Gemma Donovan, Lead Teacher, Al Sha’arawi School, who was involved in the development of the learning resources, said: "Through new ideas, innovations and experiences, the next World Expo will give millions of young people an exciting glimpse of the future. Our role as educators is to enable students to take advantage of the countless learning opportunities offered by Expo 2020 Dubai.

"By integrating the Expo School Programme’s learning resources into their lessons, teachers in the UAE can play an active role in preparing their students for the world of tomorrow, while igniting their curiosity about the biggest ever event to take place in the Arab world."

Gauri Meghani, Head of Curriculum, Kindergarten Starters, said: "It was exciting to contribute to the development of lesson plans that cover topics of the future. Due to the ever-increasing pace of innovation, it can be difficult to introduce these themes to students in an engaging way. Expo School Programme resources will enable educators to use the new ideas and real-life examples of innovation showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai to reinforce their students’ learning."

The Expo School Programme offers a range of initiatives and resources designed to enable students to learn about Expo 2020 Dubai’s impact and global vision in a fun and engaging way, as part of its commitment to contribute to education in the UAE. The team includes experienced teachers who ensure the educational value of resources and activities developed.

Teachers across the UAE also have an opportunity to participate in interactive workshops that provide educators with in-depth information about World Expos and their historical significance, while highlighting how Expo 2020 Dubai can help meet students’ learning objectives.

The Expo School Programme will continue to collaborate with schools across the UAE in the lead-up to the next World Expo and throughout the six months of the event, helping to create meaningful learning experiences and to build a lasting legacy that young people can carry forward.

To learn more about the Expo School Programme and its initiatives, visit schools.expo2020dubai.com or email schools@expo2020.ae for additional information.

More than 200 participants, including 180 nations, corporations, multinational organisations and educational institutions, will gather in Dubai between 20 October, 2020 and 10 April, 2021 for the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Expo 2020 Dubai is projected to record 25 million visits, with 70 per cent of visitors expected to come from outside the UAE.