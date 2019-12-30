UAE condemns attempted attack by terrorist in Dammam, praises Saudi security's vigilance

By WAM

The UAE has condemned an attempt by terrorist elements to carry out a sabotage operation using a car bomb in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praised the vigilance of Saudi security forces and their efficiency in confronting such terrorist acts.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE's firm position and solidarity with Saudi Arabia in dealing with such acts and underscored its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security and stability.