UAE condemns Kabul terrorist attacks

The United Arab Emirates has condemned the two attacks, which took place in Kabul on Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed the country's vehement condemnation of these acts of terror.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed the UAE's utter and steadfast rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, which target all without distinction between religions or ethnicities, regardless of their sources and motives.

The ministry reiterated the UAE's solidarity and support to the Republic of Afghanistan in confronting violence and extremism and called on the international community to close ranks and uproot the evil of terrorism, which threatens international peace and stability.

The ministry extended the condolences of the UAE to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.