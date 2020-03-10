UAE condemns terrorist attack on presidential palace in Kabul

By WAM

The UAE has condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the presidential palace in the Afghan capital, Kabul, while Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan, performed his constitutional oath on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE's utter condemnation of such criminal acts and firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

The Ministry also reiterated the UAE's solidarity with Afghanistan and expressed hope that peace would prevail in order to achieve the aspirations and hopes of its friendly people.

