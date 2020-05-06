UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

By WAM

As of 5th May, the UAE has conducted 1.3 million coronavirus tests, which were done by hospitals, specialist health centres and 14 drive-through testing centres.

The number of people who recovered from the virus doubled in the past two weeks, jumping from 1,443 on 21st April to 3,153 on 5th May, at an average of 122 cases per day.

The UAE is continuing its efforts to expand its scope of testing in all regions of the country, to ensure the early detection of those infected and isolate those they had contact with.

In this context, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, announced the launch of a new testing centre in Mussafah, which aims to conduct 335,000 tests for residents and workers in the region over the next two weeks.

The centre will complete the healthcare infrastructure already in Mussafah, including the national testing centre in Basin 42 next to the bazaar, and the national testing centre in Basin 1, also known as the" Mussafah Old Clinic," which were restored by SEHA and can receive 7,500 people daily.

On Saturday, 2nd May, the capital, Abu Dhabi, witnessed the launch of a new coronavirus testing centre in Al Nahyan Camp, which operates from 9:00 to 14:00 during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The UAE is devoting all its scientific, human and technological capacities to develop the best treatment and preventive methods against coronavirus.

The UAE also announced a patent for an innovative stem cell therapy, which was developed by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre, ADSCC.

