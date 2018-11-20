UAE, Congo sign visa waiver MoU

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Leonard She Okitundu, Vice-Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, signed here on Monday, a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on the mutual visa exemption.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed ways of enhancing ties of cooperation and friendship between the UAE and Congo.

Highlighting the importance of bilateral ties, Minister Okitundu affirmed his country's keenness on furthering these relations to serve the interests of both countries.

He also lauded the prominent stature enjoyed by the UAE regionally and globally.