UAE declares Monday first day of Ramadan

By Wam

The UAE’s moon sighting committee today announced that Monday, May 6th, will be the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department officials met after prayers on Sunday to sight the Holy Month’s moon crescent.

"After investigation and following the legal ways of proof and communications with neighboring countries, where the Holy Month’s crescent moon was sighted tonight, it has been decided that tomorrow, Monday, completes the month of Sha’ban and Monday is the first day of Ramadan," Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, said.

The minister along with the committee's members sent their greetings on the advent of the Holy Month to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, praying to Allah Almighty to keep President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa in good health and bless the UAE with further progress and prosperity.

Al Dhaheri also extended greetings to the people of UAE and Muslims all over the world.