UAE denies 'hunger strike' allegations on Ahmed Mansour

By Wam

The UAE has dismissed as "false" the recent allegations related to Ahmed Mansour’s “hunger strike”, affirming that he is being served regular meals, undergoing all necessary medical examinations, and generally in good health.

This came in a statement issued by the UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, UN, in Geneva in response to the false pretenses that Mansour remains on a hunger strike.

The statement affirmed that Mansour underwent medical examinations in April 2019, and his family members are able to visit him regularly in prison, in line with the standard rules and regulations followed by punitive and correctional institutions.

"Mansour was twice visited by his family in April 2019 and his family is fully aware of his medical condition," the statement added.

"The UAE’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has learned about the statement issued by the Human Rights Council Special Procedures on May 7th on Mr. Ahmed Mansour. Accordingly the Mission indicates that the UAE has refuted all allegations involving Ahmed Mansour's case, dismissing them as false and unsubstantiated pretenses propagated by non-governmental organisations in their reports, with the aim of distorting and falsifying facts," the statement affirmed.

At the end of the statement, the mission underlines the UAE’s commitment to respecting human rights, based on its constitution and national legislation and in accordance with its international obligations, as well as its keenness to strengthen its cooperation with the UN human rights authorities to promote and protect human rights, as part of their functions and mandates and within the framework of relevant UN resolutions.