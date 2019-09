By Staff

The Traffic and Patrols Department of the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police has seized a reckless driver who was speeding at 225 km per hour on Sheikh Zayed Road in in Umm Al Quwain.

Described by police as “insane”, the driver of the vehicle was caught immediately, while the vehicle was confiscated.

Police warned motorists that it is illegal to race on UAE roads, and urged drivers to follow rules, regulations, and guidelines put into place to preserve their safety and that of others.